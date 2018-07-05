Basheer award for Jayachandran

Veteran playback singer P. Jayachandran has won the 24th Pravasi Basheer Award, instituted by Pravasi Doha in association with the Pravasi Trust in commemoration of Vaikom Muhammed Basheer.

Anees Basheer, son of Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, told reporters here on the eve of the writer’s death anniversary that the award winner was selected by a jury comprising writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair, filmmaker M.A. Rahman and managing trustee of Pravasi Trust Babu Mather besides P. Shamsudeen, K.K. Sudhakaran and C.V. Rappayi.

Pravasi Doha, an organisation of non-resident Keralites in Qatar, has been presenting the Basheer award for the past 23 years. People from different fields with illustrious careers are selected for the award which carries ₹50,000 in cash and a statuette designed by Artist Namboothiri.

The Prof. M.N. Vijayan Endowment Award is also presented in connection with the Basheer award. The award goes to an accomplished student from the land of the winner of the Basheer award. It is the right of the Basheer award winner to select the winner of the endowment award that carries ₹15,000 in cash and a citation.