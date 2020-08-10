Kozhikode

Banned tobacco products seized

The City police on Saturday night seized banned tobacco products worth ₹2 lakh from a car at Areekkad.

The squad led by Circle Inspector Suresh Kumar from the Nallalam station also arrested two Puthiyangadi natives — Safeer Hameed and Hashim Hussain Koya — in connection with the incident.

The police said there were 6,000 packets of banned products with the duo. They were suspected of using luxury vehicles regularly for smuggling.

