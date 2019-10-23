Bank’s customer outreach initiative today

Union Bank of India, Kozhikode, is organising a two-day customer outreach initiative camp at C.S.I. Hall, Mananchira, Kozhikode from October 24. It is being held on behalf of all public sector banks operating in the district.
The programme will be inaugurated by District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao at 9 a.m. and Lal Singh, field general manager, Union Bank of India, Chennai, will be present. The purpose is to create awareness among the public about availability of cash with banks, loan products, restructuring schemes and one-time settlement scheme for small borrowers.
Credit experts from regional offices of banks will answer questions of customers on various financial products. Sanction letters will be handed over to select borrowers too.
