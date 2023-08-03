ADVERTISEMENT

Banking fraud using AI: Police zero in on suspect in Gujarat

August 03, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime investigation team has zeroed in on a Gujarat native who allegedly operated a recent banking fraud using Artificial Intelligence tools. A special squad from the city will carry out further investigation in Gujarat based on newly tracked mobile phone details and other location data.

On the basis of preliminary information, the team had carried out a separate investigation in Goa where the account of a private firm was misused to credit the stolen fund from a Kozhikode native. He had lost ₹40,000 in the incident which was later recovered with the support of the police.

According to the complainant, the caller pretended to be one of his friends in Andhra Pradesh in a fake video call made three weeks ago. The fraudster reportedly used AI tools to create the impression of the friend and asked him to make the payment through Google Pay.

The police took up the case seriously as it was the first such incident in the State in which fraudsters used AI tools to dupe people. The case which was first reported to the national cyber cell was later referred to the Kozhikode Cyber police for follow-up investigation.

