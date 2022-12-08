Banking fraud: prime suspect still at large

December 08, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

There is no clue yet about M.P. Rijil, the prime suspect in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud in which the Kozhikode Corporation and a few private investors lost a total of ₹21.5 crore. Though the police suspect the involvement of a few others in the scam, no one has been taken into custody for interrogation.

The argument of Rijil’s lawyer that there were a few others who worked behind the multi-crore fraud still remains unverified. He had also said that Rijil would not be able to operate such a big crime alone, and those invisible operators should be exposed.

Though the police expected Rijil to surrender before the investigation team following the dismissal of his bail plea, sources said he was preparing to approach the Kerala High Court for securing anticipatory bail. Attempts by the police to track him were futile even after a week after the incident came to light.

Because of the confusion over the actual amount lost from the Corporation’s account, efforts to re-credit the lost sum are now moving at a snail’s pace. Though a portion of the lost amount has already been credited into the Corporation’s account, there is still uncertainty over the left-out payment of over ₹10 crore. Though the Corporation had warned of launching an indefinite protest, it withdrew from the move following an assurance from the bank to settle the claims at the earliest.

Complaints by around 10 individuals who lost nearly ₹6 crore in the incident are yet to be probed in detail, though Rijil is suspected to be behind the fraud. The bank is yet to release details of the complainants. According to sources, the individuals who lost the funds are likely to approach senior police officials and the RBI authorities seeking action against the bank.

Meanwhile, the delay in arresting the accused has again fuelled protests by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They alleged that the police were trying to protect big sharks involved in the case. They also claimed that the attempt was to put the whole blame on Rijil and protect all those who worked behind him. BJP activists on Thursday took out a protest march to the Kozhikode Corporation office demanding a comprehensive investigation into the case. BJP district president V.K. Sajeevan opened the march which was led by party councillors. The police prevented protesters from entering the Corporation office.

Countering the allegations, the District Crime Branch sources said the hasty arrest of the accused without gathering concrete evidence against him other than a few statements would weaken the case and enable the accused to escape. “It is not like a usual criminal case. We are in the process of gathering some crucial digital evidence against him that can establish his direct participation in the multi-crore embezzlement. The arrest will be recorded immediately after that major task,” they said.

