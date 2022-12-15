  1. EPaper
Banking fraud: prime accused remanded in police custody

Rijil has not revealed names of others who were suspected of having involvement in the crime, says Assistant Commissioner of Police

December 15, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
M.P. Rijil, the prime accused in the multi-crore banking fraud, being taken out of the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate Court after he was remanded in police custody on Thursday.

M.P. Rijil, the prime accused in the multi-crore banking fraud, being taken out of the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate Court after he was remanded in police custody on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Thursday remanded M.P. Rijil, the prime accused in the embezzlement of Kozhikode Corporation’s funds from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), in police custody for five days.

CJM S. Suraj remanded Rijil for collecting more evidence as part of the probe. The District Crime Branch had moved an application seeking his custody for interrogation after he was produced in court on Thursday.

Rijil, a former manager with the PNB, had been at large for over two weeks before he was arrested from a hideout at Erimala in Chathamangalam panchayat on Wednesday. The arrest came soon after the dismissal of his anticipatory bail petition by the Kozhikode Sessions Court.

T.A. Antony, Assistant Commissioner of Police, District Crime Branch, said the accused had not revealed the names of others who were suspected of having involvement in the fraud. “During the interrogation, he claimed that no others were involved in the case. According to his statement, the funds he diverted from bank accounts were used for investing in the share market,” the officer said.

He also made it clear that Rijil would be interrogated in detail. “The statement of the bank related to the transactions and the bank statement of the accused will have to be cross-checked for more clarity,” he said.

