Bank pensioners to observe Demands Day
Protest demonstration planned outside State Bank of India at Mananchira
Bank pensioners and retirees are observing July 19 as Demands Day. A protest demonstration will be held outside the State Bank of India branch at Mananchira in Kozhikode city at 11 a.m. P.P. Krishnan, vice-president, All India Insurance Employees Association will open the event. It is being organised by the All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation.
