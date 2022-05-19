Bank appraiser ends life

P. Mohandas, 57, an appraiser with the Kodiyathur branch of Kerala Gramin Bank, succumbed to the injuries he sustained after being hit by a train on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 11 a.m. in Kozhikode city. Though he was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mohandas could not be saved.

Allegations had been raised against him after Kodiyathur grama panchayat vice president Babu Polukunnath was booked on the charge of pawning fake gold to secure ₹27 lakh from the branch. The Mukkom police registered a case against Mr. Polukunnath on a complaint from the bank authorities. He reportedly colluded with Santhosh Kumar and Vishnu Perumanna, who were recently remanded in judicial custody.

