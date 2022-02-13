Ban on local meets and political gatherings

As part of measures in place to maintain peace around the Koyilandy harbour and nearby costal areas, the district administration on Saturday imposed a ban on all local conventions and political gatherings. The restrictions were intensified in the wake of noticing a series of political clashes between fishermen and allied workers in the coastal area. Officials said the ban on public events would be in place for three months. The cyber cell of the police will keep an eye on unhealthy social media posts, they said. Koyilandy MLA Kanathil Jameela chaired the all-parting meeting held at the Koyilandy taluk conference hall. Revenue Divisional Officer C. Biju, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Shareef, and Tahsildar C.P. Mani were present.