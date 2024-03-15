Ban on ferocious dog breeds disheartens pet entrepreneurs in Malabar

March 15, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The ban imposed by the Central government on the import, sale and breeding of 23 specific dog breeds, including the popular Rottweiler, Cane Corso, Akita, Bulldog and Pitbull, has left high and dry more than 100 passionate entrepreneurs in the sector from north Kerala districts.

Since no adoption is permitted now under the new rule, breeders are forced to keep all unsold puppies with them. Medical and food expenses will be an additional burden for small-scale breeders in the days to come with plummeting adoption requests.

“Apart from breeding, entrepreneurs like me are making a living by training a large number of foreign breeds in Kozhikode and neighbouring districts. We also attend dog shows with such breeds as it has been an attraction here for several decades. This blanket ban is sure to affect boarding facility providers and groomers,” said P. Vysakh, a young dog breeder and trainer in Kozhikode city. A disappointed Vysakh, who stepped into the field as a self-employment option several years ago, pointed out that the caring of puppies now in the custody of breeders would gradually emerge as a liability for many.

Though some leading breeders in the State have initiated measures to legally challenge the Union government’s order, a majority are still clueless about the future of their pet ventures. Many are in a rush to clear stock at a cheaper rate. The fate of puppies now available in large numbers with prominent dealers remains unpredictable as chances are high for abandoning them thanks to the out-of-the-blue situation.

“Female dogs are sure to develop grave health complications if the reproduction process is not supported in time. Otherwise, one will have to opt for spaying, which is a costly affair as it involves the removal of ovaries and uterus. The fate of dogs included in the banned group will certainly be a concern for real dog lovers,” said E.K. Rajeev, a dog rescuer and a caretaker under the Union government’s Animal Welfare Board. He added that there should have been better strategies to control the population of ferocious foreign breeds.

B. Gopesh, a native of Kozhikode who owns a three-year old Rottweiler, said the ban was hardly justifiable as many dog breeds had been quite popular in Kerala and had adapted to the climate and social situations, apart from fulfilling handlers’ entertainment and security needs. “Instead of banning such breeds, there should be fortified rules including the mandatory use of micro chips to make handlers or breeders more accountable,” he added.

