Balussery mob attack: police accused of shielding DYFI workers

Remand report does not have names of two DYFI activists booked in the case

The investigation into the recent mob attack on a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker at Paloli Mukku near Balussery has again kicked up a row with the alleged attempts on the part of the police to shield two suspected DYFI activists in the case.

Both the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) are now busy with their local political campaigns in Balussery and nearby villages to explain their stance in the wake of confidential reports that the police have excluded the names of the suspected DYFI activists from the remand report.

The Congress leaders who condemned the “biased action” alleged that there was political interference on the part of CPI(M) leaders to scuttle the probe. They accused the party of putting the whole blame on IUML and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists for political mileage and saving their image.

District Congress Committee (DCC) leaders claimed that a majority of those who were booked in connection with the incident were IUML workers. According to them, many of the arrested were those who came to the spot enquiring about the reasons behind the clash.

“The DYFI activists’ involvement in the mob attack was really a shocker for the CPI(M), as it tried its level best to disown them and hold explanatory meetings in rural areas. Political interferences were visible at the beginning itself to cover up the party supporters’ involvement,” said a senior Congress leader from Balussery.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leaders claimed that there were efforts on the part of a few Congress leaders to save the suspected persons involved in the mob attack case. According to them, such “fake propaganda” was part of efforts to isolate the party and whitewash those who were involved in the incident.

The Balussery police also claimed that there was no bias or laxity in the investigation. They pointed out that the police would not be able to buy the argument of political party workers till the completion of the probe.

It was on June 23 that Jishnu Raj was allegedly subjected to physical assault at Paloli Mukku in Balussery. Nine persons, including IUML and DYFI workers, were arrested in the case. Cases were registered against 29 identifiable persons who were found missing.