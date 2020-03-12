Kozhikode

Balanarayanan elected UDF district chairman

Congress leader K. Balanarayanan has been elected chairman of the United Democratic Front (UDF) Kozhikode district committee. The appointment was necessitated by the death of Congress leader and former Minister P. Sankaran last month.

Mr. Balanarayanan, a member of the KPCC executive committee, has held the posts of KSU district president, Youth Congress president, DCC general secretary and DCC vice president before. He was also the vice president of Changaroth grama panchayat in the district. He had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls from Vadakara segment in 2001.

