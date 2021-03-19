Backlog posts: UGC seeks reply from Calicut varsity

Alleged violation of reservation norms in recruitment

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought reply from the Calicut University Vice Chancellor on a complaint related to the alleged violation of reservation norms in the recruitment of teaching faculty.

In his letter to the UGC, university Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed alleged that the reservation policy for differently abled people and community candidates had been flouted in the notification issued by the university for the recruitment of teaching staff. He claimed that the university had earlier intimated the government that it had four backlog vacancies for differently abled persons and 29 such posts for various communities eligible for reservation. The UGC too had directed the institution to fill these vacancies.

As per Rule 15 of the Kerala State and Subordinate Rules, 1958, the appointing authority has to issue ‘no-candidate available’ (NCA) notification to fill the backlog vacancies, if any. The Minister for Higher Education too had made it clear to fill them. However, the university issued notification for recruiting teaching staff without considering the backlog vacancies. Mr. Ahammed claimed that though he had sought to revoke this move, the authorities did not pay heed to it. He also urged the UGC to direct the Vice Chancellor to issue an NCA notification to fill the identified backlog posts.