‘Back to Markaz’ held

The United States’ declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will deepen the political crisis in West Asia, Sayed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi, Chairman, National Minorities Commission, has said. He was inaugurating ‘Back to Markaz’, a programme organised by the alumni of Markaz group of educational institutions as part of its ruby jubilee celebrations, said a press release here.

Mr. Hasan said Israel and the US had vested interests in portraying Muslims as terrorists. The declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital was aimed at hurting the sentiments of Muslims. The Indian government is opposed to it, he added.

Mr. Hasan praised the activities of Muslim managements in Kerala, saying they were a model for the country. Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, chancellor, Markaz group, was present.