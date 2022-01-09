Back to Basics campaign launched to promote reading habit

Kozhikode

09 January 2022 19:14 IST

IOCL to gift 38,400 copies of The Hindu in School to students

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) in association with The Hindu has launched ‘Back to Basics’ campaign, an initiative to refine the reading habits of the younger generation in Kozhikode district. During the 16-week-long campaign, IOCL will gift a total of 38,400 copies of The Hindu in School weekend tabloid to the target group through their 24 outlets.

Launching the initiative at an IOCL outlet at Kunnamangalam near here on Sunday, B. Arunkumar, Divisional Head (Retail Sales), IOCL, said it would encourage more youngsters to take up reading seriously in an era mostly driven by mobile phones. “We will certainly consider the continuation of the scheme if it has been found successful,” he said.

N. Amaljith, Senior Manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, said there were a lot of similar customer-centric initiatives from the energy major considering the evolving requirements of society. “On Sunday, we celebrated Customer’s Day with programmes including a free medical check-up for those who visited the fuel outlet,” he said.

To mark the launch, copies of the weekly tabloid were distributed among students at the venue. Muhammed Shahin, Manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, Kozhikode; Suresh Kumar, Manager, IOCL Fleet Marketing; Kabeer Palakkal, dealer, IOCL; R. Deepu, Manager (Sales and Distribution), The Hindu; and M. Selvaraj, Assistant Manager (Sales and Distribution), were present.