Azhiyur gets own portal for COVID management

Assistant Collector Mukund Kumar on Friday launched www.azhiyur.com, a new portal designed by the Azhiyur grama panchayat for the effective virtual coordination and announcement of various COVID-19 related activities in the panchayat limits.

The portal carrying the local facts and figures related to the pandemic outbreak and the measures adopted by the local body for fighting it was realised with the voluntary support of trained Information Technology professionals from the village.

Panchayat authorities said all the official communications and guidelines related to the pandemic management would be made available on the portal. Apart from the contact number of elected representatives, the users would be able to access various emergency helplines, details of vaccination centres and Rapid Response Teams, they said.