AZHAK to be rolled out in Kozhikode on October 2

With AZHAK (A mass initiative for zero waste, enhancing happiness index and attitudinal change in waste management in Kozhikode), the hygiene programme of the Kozhikode Corporation, entering its implementation phase on October 2, the civic body has its job cut out.

The biggest challenge before the civic body will, however, be creating the “attitudinal change” that AZHAK aims at, especially with people’s reluctance to cooperate with the Corporation’s waste management initiatives being in focus.

AZHAK was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 2 this year with the slogan ‘Ezhazhakilekku en Kozhikode’. It involves detailed guidelines for public conduct in connection with 51 different sectors from birth to death.

Projects have been planned to beautify healthcare institutions, public places, waterbodies, public institutions, houses, commercial spaces, and roads and streets.

“Rather than firmly imposing rules and implementing them with an iron fist, AZHAK aims at creating awareness about the need to follow rules , projecting an end result, so that the public themselves choose to follow the guidelines,” Mayor Beena Philip had said during the launch of the programme.

During the six months since its launch, the Corporation has been making efforts to create awareness among various sections about the rules and the need to follow them to ensure better living conditions in the city. Several training sessions were conducted for Corporation officials, councillors, residents’ associations, voluntary organisations, and members of ward-level implementation committees.

However, the reluctance on the part of a section of the public to comply with waste management rules, such as source-level segregation of solid waste, has been in focus recently. The increase in incidents of stray dog attacks, for which careless dumping of food waste has been cited as a reason, has come as a shocker to the Corporation as it shows its failure to drive home the message.