Azadi Ka Amrut Maholsav in Kozhikode

March 20, 2022 20:34 IST

The district-level celebrations of the 75th year of Independence (Azadi Ka Amrut Maholsav) organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations were held at the Tagore Centenary Hall in the city on Sunday. ‘Lathaji Ki Awas’, a tribute to Latha Mangeshkar by Sashi Pookkad and group, was the highlight of the evening. Several other cultural programmes were also held.

‘Chendamelam’ by a group led by V.K. Adarsh from Pookkad, ‘Kolkali’ by ishal Malabar Kolkali group, Folk songs by Aneesh Mannarkkad and group, a play titled “Award” by Edakkad Theatre Collective, and an exhibition of photographs on the development of the State were part of the celebrations.

