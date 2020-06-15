Ayyikkara fish market to be opened

Kannur

15 June 2020 00:07 IST

The district administration has decided to reopen the Ayyikkara fish market, which was in the containment zone and closed down following the outbreak of COVID-19.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said the market would remain open from 12 midnight to 4 p.m. from Monday onwards. Only 50 people would be allowed at the market at the same time. The market would be closed if there was a violation of the guidelines, warned Mr. Subhash.

