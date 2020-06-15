Kozhikode

Ayyikkara fish market to be opened

The district administration has decided to reopen the Ayyikkara fish market, which was in the containment zone and closed down following the outbreak of COVID-19.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said the market would remain open from 12 midnight to 4 p.m. from Monday onwards. Only 50 people would be allowed at the market at the same time. The market would be closed if there was a violation of the guidelines, warned Mr. Subhash.

