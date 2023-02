February 18, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights will organise an awareness seminar for the public on the need to protect and uphold children’s right in society, at Beypore on Sunday. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the sessions. Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi will preside over the inaugural event.