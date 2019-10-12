Kozhikode

Awareness seminar for expatriates

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran will open the special awareness seminar organised by NORKA-ROOTS at Snehanjali auditorium in the city on October 15 for expatriates who are interested in obtaining loans for various self financing ventures. Representatives of Kozhikode District Co-operative Bank will be present to explain various supportive schemes, a press release said.

