Awareness programme on schizophrenia in Kozhikode
Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kozhikode Branch, IMA Kerala State Committee for Mental Health, and Chethana Centre for Neuro Psychiatric Rehabilitation, is organising a public awareness programme on schizophrenia at IMA Hall in Kozhikode on Tuesday. The programme is organised on the occasion of World Schizophrenia Day and encompasses sessions on the causes, symptoms, treatment, handicaps, and rehabilitation of schizophrenia patients. Mayor Beena Philip will open the event at 10 a.m.
