The Kozhikode City police have launched a weekly awareness session for drivers who are charged with traffic rule violations. The first session was held at the city traffic police station on Saturday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.J. Johnson said those who required training would be identified by sub inspectors heading road inspections. Certificates will also be distributed every week, he said.
Awareness programme launched for traffic rule violators
