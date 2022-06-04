JUST IN
- 4 mins Awareness lecture held
- 13 mins Protest brews against Canal City project in Kozhikode
- 47 mins Complaints against illegal mining: VACB to monitor action taken by local bodies in Kozhikode
- 54 mins Govt. doctors in Kozhikode to go on en masse leave on Tuesday
- 1 hr Many takers for voluntary resettlement scheme in upland areas of Kozhikode
- 1 hr Four held on extortion charge
- Malabar Tourism Expo in Kozhikode on June 11
- Award for engineering excellence
- Four held on charge of robbing jewellery outlet in Kozhikode
- Shahna’s personal diary handed over to police
- M.N. Karassery injured in accident
- Probe on to trace source of gelatine sticks found near Kozhikode school
- Artist who designed ‘Gandhi’ posters no more
- Missing answer sheets | University of Calicut to hold re-exams
- Girl’s death in Kozhikode due to H1N1