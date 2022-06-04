Awareness lecture held
Cinnamon seedlings planted as part of the event
The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR), Kozhikode, organised an awareness lecture, ‘Mazhayarivu: Know the nature’, on the eve of the World Environment Day. Environmentalist T.V. Krishna Prakash opened the programme. Mass planting of cinnamon seedlings was also part of the awareness event that drew the participation of over 100 staff members and research scholars. C.K. Thankamani, Director, IISR, presided over the sessions.
