Awareness event on attacks on health workers

Kozhikode

27 October 2021 22:39 IST

The students’ union of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, held an awareness drive on Wednesday night about the legal consequences of attacks on healthcare workers.

It was in view of the physical assault on a postgraduate medical doctor by a patient’s father after he was informed about his son’s death.

Deepak, 15, of Aikkarappadi in Malappuram had been in the intensive care unit for severe acute respiratory diseases since October 5. When Mohammed Masood Khan, the postgraduate doctor, informed C. Vinod, the boy’s father about his death on Monday, Mr. Vinod reportedly slapped him on his face.

The awareness initiative was held in front of the casualty ward of the medical college hospital. The medical students described the legal provisions against attacks on healthcare workers. The police have registered a case against Mr. Vinod.