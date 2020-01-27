Awareness being created among health staff about coronavirus

The Health Department in Kozhikode district is trying to create awareness about coronavirus infection among health professionals here in the wake of an outbreak in China.
The authorities at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, have instructed patients to enter the casualty ward only after wearing facial masks. All hospitals have been asked to keep sufficient stock of hand sanitisers and triple layer masks.
Tourism operators have been asked to be on alert as the disease has been reported in 10 other countries as well. A meeting of the senior staff of Government and private hospitals was held recently.
The virus infection was reported in China on December 31 and it was confirmed on January 7.
According to a release by the department on Monday, so far 90 people who had been in China and returned to Kozhikode during the period had contacted the nearest hospital. They are either students or people involved in business.
Health officials claimed that though they didn’t have any symptoms, they would be under observation at home for 28 days as part of Arogya Jagratha. There was no reason for panic, the officials added.
District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that steps had been taken to set up isolation wards at the Government General Hospital, and the Government Medical College Hospital, if there was any need.
Those who have returned from China should contact the nearest government health centre — email coronakkd@gmail.com, or call 0495 2371471 and 0495 2376063. For further details, contact the District Surveillance Officer on 9947068248. Those who have gone abroad and are seeking treatment for fever, cold, sore throat, and breathing problems at private hospitals should inform details about the country they had visited. The hospitals, in turn, should inform the District Medical Officer. If the patients are referred to other hospitals, they should be taken in the special ambulance designated by the Health Department. Contact 0495 2371471.