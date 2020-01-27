Awareness being created among health staff about coronavirus

The Health Department in Kozhikode district is trying to create awareness about coronavirus infection among health professionals here in the wake of an outbreak in China.

The authorities at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, have instructed patients to enter the casualty ward only after wearing facial masks. All hospitals have been asked to keep sufficient stock of hand sanitisers and triple layer masks.

Tourism operators have been asked to be on alert as the disease has been reported in 10 other countries as well. A meeting of the senior staff of Government and private hospitals was held recently.

The virus infection was reported in China on December 31 and it was confirmed on January 7.

According to a release by the department on Monday, so far 90 people who had been in China and returned to Kozhikode during the period had contacted the nearest hospital. They are either students or people involved in business.

Health officials claimed that though they didn’t have any symptoms, they would be under observation at home for 28 days as part of Arogya Jagratha. There was no reason for panic, the officials added.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that steps had been taken to set up isolation wards at the Government General Hospital, and the Government Medical College Hospital, if there was any need.