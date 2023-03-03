HamberMenu
Award presented to V.M. Sudheeran

March 03, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran receiving the award.

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran receiving the award. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran has called upon the Congress party to make an effort to pass on the dedication and honesty practised by leaders such as P. Sankaran to the next-generation party workers. Speaking after receiving an award named after Sankaran from his wife Sudha Sankaran at a commemoration programme in Kozhikode on Friday, Mr. Sudheeran called upon the Left parties to realise that the idea of a third front in the country was baseless, and that they should be part of the Congress-led alliance. M.K. Raghavan, MP, inaugurated the commemoration meeting. District Congress Committee President K. Praveen Kumar presided over the event.

