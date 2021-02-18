KozhikodeKozhikode 18 February 2021 00:14 IST
Award for rehabilitation centre
Updated: 18 February 2021 00:14 IST
Nest International Academy and Research Centre for Paediatric Rehabilitation in Koyilandy, has been selected for the award for the best institution working for the development of deaf and dumb persons, by the Department of Social Justice.
The award was announced by K.K.Shylaja, Minister for Social Justice, at an event for differently abled people in Kozhikode recently, a press release said.
