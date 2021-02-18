Kozhikode

Award for rehabilitation centre

Nest International Academy and Research Centre for Paediatric Rehabilitation in Koyilandy, has been selected for the award for the best institution working for the development of deaf and dumb persons, by the Department of Social Justice.

The award was announced by K.K.Shylaja, Minister for Social Justice, at an event for differently abled people in Kozhikode recently, a press release said.

