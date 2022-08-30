Award for N.S. Madhavan
Writer N.S. Madhavan has been selected for the SSF Sahithyolsav Award, 2022. The award carries a cash component of ₹50,000 and a citation. The award jury comprised Kerala Sahitya Academy Chairman K. Satchidanandan, journalist Venkatesh Ramakrishnan, poet Veerankutty, and S. Sharafudeen, managing editor of Risala magazine. The award will be presented in Kochi on September 4, a press release said.
