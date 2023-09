September 27, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

Uchira, an anthology of poems by Madhavan Puracheri, has been selected for the N.V. Krishna Warrier Memorial Poetry Award instituted by the Kerala Sahitya Samithi. The award carries a cash component of ₹5,000 and a citation. It will be presented at the 62nd anniversary celebrations of the Samithi and N.V. commemoration on October 21. Writer Subhash Chandran will inaugurate the event.

