Investigative journalist Josy Joseph has been selected for the N. Rajesh Memorial Journalism Excellence Award instituted by the Madhyamam Journalists Union. The award comprising ₹25,000 and a citation will be presented to the winner at a memorial meet to be held in Kozhikode on September 13. Mr. Joseph has been selected for the award considering his contributions in exposing pro-corporate approach and corruption in democracy.
Award for investigative journalist Josy Joseph
To be presented at a memorial meet on September 13
