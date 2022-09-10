Kozhikode

Award for investigative journalist Josy Joseph

Investigative journalist Josy Joseph has been selected for the N. Rajesh Memorial Journalism Excellence Award instituted by the Madhyamam Journalists Union. The award comprising ₹25,000 and a citation will be presented to the winner at a memorial meet to be held in Kozhikode on September 13. Mr. Joseph has been selected for the award considering his contributions in exposing pro-corporate approach and corruption in democracy.


