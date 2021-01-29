Kozhikode

Award for industrialist

TiE Kerala has selected P.K. Ahammed, chairman of Peekay Steel Castings (P) Limited for the “Life time achievement award” for 2020 for his outstanding contribution in promoting entrepreneurship in the State.

