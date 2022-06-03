Award for engineering excellence

Graduates Association of Civil Engineers (GRACE), as part of its 25th anniversary, is giving a professional excellence award to Faisal Kottikolan, director of KEF Holdings, known for the manufacture of prefabricated construction products.

It was his construction of a 4-lakh-sq.ft. hospital in the city in record time using pre-fabricated materials that made him eligible for the award, which was previously given to metroman E. Sreedharan. Besides, there are a few other ventures by Mr. Kottikolan such as the wellness clinic at Chelembra, Malappuram, that have opened new avenues in engineering, GRACE president charcley J. Thomas told the media here on Friday.

Mr. Kottikolan is one of the directors of Faisal and Shabana Foundation that played a major role in the infrastructure upgradation of the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu. The award will be presented to him on June 8 by ULCCS chairman Rameshan Paleri.

GRACE State coordinator Hashir Ali and State Secretary Kala C.P. were present at the press meet.