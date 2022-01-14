Kozhikode

Award for Ambikasuthan Mangad

Writer Ambikasuthan Mangad has been selected for the Plavila literary award considering his overall contributions to the Malayalam language and literature. He was selected for the honour by a three-member panel of writers comprising K.V. Mohankumar, Soman Kadaloor and Chandrasekharan Thikkodi. Kerala Sahitya Akademi vice president Khadija Mumtaz will present the award, comprising a purse of ₹1111, citation and sculpture, at Thikkodi next month, a press release said.


