Writer Ambikasuthan Mangad has been selected for the Plavila literary award considering his overall contributions to the Malayalam language and literature. He was selected for the honour by a three-member panel of writers comprising K.V. Mohankumar, Soman Kadaloor and Chandrasekharan Thikkodi. Kerala Sahitya Akademi vice president Khadija Mumtaz will present the award, comprising a purse of ₹1111, citation and sculpture, at Thikkodi next month, a press release said.
Award for Ambikasuthan Mangad
Staff Reporter
Kozhikode,
January 14, 2022 00:08 IST
