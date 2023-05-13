Avikkal Thodu to be cleaned up before the monsoon, says Kozhikode Mayor

May 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Avikkal Thodu, which witnessed a number of protests last year by local residents against the sewage treatment plant (STP) proposed by the Kozhikode Corporation, would be cleaned up before the rains, said Mayor Beena Philip here on Friday.

It was less than a year ago that the Corporation cleaned up Avikkal Thodu by removing plastic waste and foliage that blocked the flow of water. But the canal has again turned into a black mass, brimming with plastic waste. The flow of water through the opening beneath Beach Road has almost stopped, increasing the risk of flooding during monsoon. Incidentally, the locality around Avikkal Thodu is a hotspot for waterborne and mosquito-borne diseases.

“The canal will be cleaned up in a mass drive as a temporary solution to pollution. However, only the proposed STP can offer a permanent solution. The canal will remain clean if local residents stop diverting wastewater into it,” said the Mayor.

The Corporation plans to drain water from the canal to the sea using a pipeline rather than letting it flow beneath the road into the beach and then the sea. “The sand often causes a barrier for smooth flow of water. Even if it is removed, the sand barrier forms again with time, hence the idea of a pipeline,” Ms. Philip added.

Meanwhile, the Corporation is conducting a silent campaign among local residents to convince them of the need for the STP. “Those who opposed the plant were seeking publicity. We plan to keep the campaign low profile for that reason,” said the Mayor.

The civic body had planned to construct the 7-MLD plant at Avikkal Thodu along with a 6-MLD plant at Kothi at a cost of ₹139.5 crore under the AMRUT-1 project. However, the Corporation was unable to go ahead with the projects owing to public protest. Having completed all other works under AMRUT-1, it has requested the authorities to include the plants under AMRUT-2. “They [the authorities] have realised that protests against STPs are very common, and that it was not due to lack of effort that the project could not be executed,” the Mayor added.