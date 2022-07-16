Avikkal Thodu: Prashant Bhushan stresses need to address local people’s concerns

‘Projects should not be allowed without proper environment clearance’

Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan said that the protest at Avikkal Thodu against the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) has stemmed from local residents’ concern over its adverse impact.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the STP site on Saturday, he said such projects should not be allowed without proper environment clearance, and that they shall not be executed without taking the views of local people into account and addressing their concerns.

“I need to study this project and see if it is advisable. If I find that it is not suitable [for the area], I shall do what I can to challenge it,” he said.

Mr. Bhushan was accompanied by United Democratic Front leaders Mohammed Shameel and Vidya Balakrishnan, besides leaders of the anti-STP protest committee.