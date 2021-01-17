Avass chosen for Vanamitra Award

In recognition of its contribution to conservation of biodiversity

Thiruvambady-based environmental organisation Awass has been selected for the Vanamitra Award 2020, instituted by the Forest Department, for its contribution to biodiversity conservation.

The award is given to individuals, educational institutions, voluntary organisations, and farmers associated with the biodiversity sector. Awass has been recognised as the best environmental organisation in Kozhikode district.

Awass has been working in the hilly regions of Kozhikode since 2013 propagating afforestation and protection of environment. Its activities include planting bamboo saplings along the Iruvazhinji river to protect it from soil erosion, planting and maintaining gardens as part of its efforts to encourage afforestation.

The organisation distributes saplings in the hilly region every year with the support of the Forest Department. At present, it is engaged in setting up a medicinal garden on the premises of the Family Health Centre at Thiruvambady.

The organisation’s practice of presenting tree saplings instead of bouquets to winners of competitions has won wide appreciation. The award is an encouragement for the organisation to promote greenery, said chairperson Shilpa Sunder.

The award comprises a cash prize of ₹25,000 and will be presented on International Day of Forests on March 21, 2021.