Avass chosen for Vanamitra Award

Thiruvambady-based environmental organisation Awass has been selected for the Vanamitra Award 2020, instituted by the Forest Department, for its contribution to biodiversity conservation.
The award is given to individuals, educational institutions, voluntary organisations, and farmers associated with the biodiversity sector. Awass has been recognised as the best environmental organisation in Kozhikode district.
Awass has been working in the hilly regions of Kozhikode since 2013 propagating afforestation and protection of environment. Its activities include planting bamboo saplings along the Iruvazhinji river to protect it from soil erosion, planting and maintaining gardens as part of its efforts to encourage afforestation.
The organisation distributes saplings in the hilly region every year with the support of the Forest Department. At present, it is engaged in setting up a medicinal garden on the premises of the Family Health Centre at Thiruvambady.
The organisation’s practice of presenting tree saplings instead of bouquets to winners of competitions has won wide appreciation. The award is an encouragement for the organisation to promote greenery, said chairperson Shilpa Sunder.
The award comprises a cash prize of ₹25,000 and will be presented on International Day of Forests on March 21, 2021.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath