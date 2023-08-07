ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw drivers seek action against illegal operators in Kozhikode

August 07, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Police, MVD have failed to initiate action based on complaint submitted by approved operators, says coordination committee of autorickshaw drivers

The Hindu Bureau

A coordination committee of autorickshaw drivers on Monday alleged that the service operated by a section of autorickshaw drivers who do not have the required city service permit was affecting their income. The coordination committee leaders claimed that the police and Motor Vehicles department officers failed to initiate any action based on the complaint submitted by the approved operators.

Coordination committee chairman K.P. Gopalakrishnan and convener E.M. Hameed said the new service permits were sanctioned for CNG-powered autorickshaws without addressing the concerns of the already operational drivers in the city. They alleged that the demand to consider more parking bays for vehicles was remaining unaddressed for a long time.

The coordination committee also expressed strong protest over a recent remark by the Regional Transport Officer that some of the drivers were not returning the articles forgotten by passengers in the rickshaws. “There is no truth in the statement that insulted the community of drivers in the city,” they said.

