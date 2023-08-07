HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Autorickshaw drivers seek action against illegal operators in Kozhikode

Police, MVD have failed to initiate action based on complaint submitted by approved operators, says coordination committee of autorickshaw drivers

August 07, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A coordination committee of autorickshaw drivers on Monday alleged that the service operated by a section of autorickshaw drivers who do not have the required city service permit was affecting their income. The coordination committee leaders claimed that the police and Motor Vehicles department officers failed to initiate any action based on the complaint submitted by the approved operators.

Coordination committee chairman K.P. Gopalakrishnan and convener E.M. Hameed said the new service permits were sanctioned for CNG-powered autorickshaws without addressing the concerns of the already operational drivers in the city. They alleged that the demand to consider more parking bays for vehicles was remaining unaddressed for a long time.

The coordination committee also expressed strong protest over a recent remark by the Regional Transport Officer that some of the drivers were not returning the articles forgotten by passengers in the rickshaws. “There is no truth in the statement that insulted the community of drivers in the city,” they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.