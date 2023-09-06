Autorickshaw drivers in protest mode over ‘delay in action’ against illegal services

September 06, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

Alleging a huge fall in their daily revenue and unfair competition, a section of autorickshaw drivers in the city has alleged poor intervention on the part of the police and the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) authorities to control drivers who do not have city service permits.

Despite the protest on the part of various drivers’ unions and coordination committees, the illegal service operators are reportedly continuing with the service in the urban area.

“Drivers who have obtained special permits for city service are facing a huge crisis with the flourishing number of illegal operators. Though many of them have been exposed by the permitted drivers during illegal trips, poor enforcement activities are still encouraging many to try a hand,” said K. Noushad, a functionary of autorickshaw drivers’ union in the city. He claims that there are even unpermitted vehicles from the limits of other local bodies used for city service in Kozhikode Corporation limits.

The drivers with city service permits are considering the issue very sensitively as they have been facing a fall in their income with the entry of LPG and electricity-powered vehicles. Though there has been restrictions in granting city service permits for new entrants, the collective protests launched by drivers of such vehicles have been paving the way for clearing technical hurdles.

“The city already has more than 5,000 autorickshaws with permits that are actually sufficient to meet requirements. Sanctioning more permits disproportionate to the population has been a matter of protest for many years,” said V. Noorudheen, another functionary of autorickshaw drivers’ union in the city. He said that permitted drivers are even finding it difficult to manage vehicles in the absence of proper parking bays, sanitation facilities, and other services.

Some of the divers who intercepted a few illegal operators last month claim that the police and MVD officials are not even attending to their complaints even if they approach the officials with evidence. According to them, at least one flash check every month can keep the illegal operators at bay.

Meanwhile, the police and MVD sources confirmed that only very few vehicles are involved in such violations with the heightened vigil and surprise checking in the area. They also said that there have been occasions when the drivers raised protest against a few autorickshaw drivers who operated service without permit during some emergency situations.