ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw driver arrested on charge of attacking private bus in Kozhikode

January 09, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kunnamangalam police on Monday arrested one of the three autorickshaw drivers who allegedly attacked a private bus at Madavoor on Sunday. Abdul Nazar, 40, a resident of Madavoor, was nabbed based on the statement of eyewitnesses.

An argument over the parallel service operated by a few taxi operators and autorickshaw drivers on the bus route reportedly led to the clash. The autorickshaw drivers smashed the windshield of the bus which was on its way from Kunnamangalam to Koduvally.

According to the police, the bus driver and some passengers sustained injuries in the incident. They said there were recurring incidents of clashes between the bus operators and taxi drivers over the suspected parallel service.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have been on the warpath against the illegal taxi service on the bus route that affects our daily collection. Whenever we raised our voice, there were attempts to resist it using muscle power,” said a local bus driver from Kunnamangalam. He said the police were yet to make any intervention to expose the illegal operators. 

Meanwhile, a section of autorickshaw drivers accused the bus operators of using abusive gestures and words against them and other taxi drivers. They said their vehicles were attacked many times on the road raising false allegations, and the incidents were not investigated by the police. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US