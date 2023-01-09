HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Autorickshaw driver arrested on charge of attacking private bus in Kozhikode

January 09, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kunnamangalam police on Monday arrested one of the three autorickshaw drivers who allegedly attacked a private bus at Madavoor on Sunday. Abdul Nazar, 40, a resident of Madavoor, was nabbed based on the statement of eyewitnesses.

An argument over the parallel service operated by a few taxi operators and autorickshaw drivers on the bus route reportedly led to the clash. The autorickshaw drivers smashed the windshield of the bus which was on its way from Kunnamangalam to Koduvally.

According to the police, the bus driver and some passengers sustained injuries in the incident. They said there were recurring incidents of clashes between the bus operators and taxi drivers over the suspected parallel service.

“We have been on the warpath against the illegal taxi service on the bus route that affects our daily collection. Whenever we raised our voice, there were attempts to resist it using muscle power,” said a local bus driver from Kunnamangalam. He said the police were yet to make any intervention to expose the illegal operators. 

Meanwhile, a section of autorickshaw drivers accused the bus operators of using abusive gestures and words against them and other taxi drivers. They said their vehicles were attacked many times on the road raising false allegations, and the incidents were not investigated by the police. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.