Auto, taxi operators back in business

After long months of uncertainty and financial struggle following the COVID-19 outbreak, autorickshaw drivers and taxi operators are back in business, making a good daily income. Many of them have started the repayment of deferred vehicle loans, and are trying to buy new electric vehicles.

During the lean period, many of them were dependent on various supportive and credit schemes by the government and welfare societies. Drivers themselves had formed collectives to support the needy for addressing their medical emergencies, children’s educational needs and marriages.

“There were days when drivers went for odd jobs like fish sale, loading and catering services. Now, many of them are back in business as the situation has improved. Commuters are also not reluctant now to hire autos,” says V. Babu, a driver from Vengali. Those conducting service on the outskirts of the city are also hopeful. Their customers are mostly senior citizens who avail of the service through phone booking. As buses are not yet their preferred mode of transport, autorickshaw drivers are in good demand.

With the reopening of tourism destinations, taxi drivers operating in the areas are also heaving a sigh of relief. The number of long-distance and inter-district travellers has been found increasing since December-end. Though the number of foreign tourists is still low, the arrival of domestic tourists from other States has given fresh hopes to drivers.

“As companies are now withdrawing the work-from-home option, there is also an increase in the number of daily services for various official purposes. For over eight months, we have been struggling to get such pre-booked trips from private companies and an assured source of income,” says Sukumaran Villath, a taxi driver from Elathur. He also hopes that the online taxi service will resume full-fledged operation within a couple of months.

Meanwhile, a section of drivers who own LPG-powered autorickshaws, are continuing their fight to ensure the steady supply of LPG for resuming their service. Shortage at LPG-filling stations has made many of them unhappy. Sajeev Kumar, a leader of LPG autorickshaw drivers’ union, says the district administration is yet to make a favourable intervention. More than 1,000 drivers are now struggling with the shortage of fuel, he adds.