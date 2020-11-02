Auto drivers struggle to pay loans

Most of them are yet to find alternative jobs to supplement meagre income

The financial crisis subsequent to the COVID-19 pandemic is compelling many auto-rickshaw drivers in the city to go in search of other odd jobs to pay the Equated Monthly Instalments of their vehicle loans obtained from various banks.

The number of defaulters has also increased, as many are yet to find any alternative jobs or generate a satisfactory daily income from the existing job.

Of the 5,000-odd auto-rickshaws, only less than 50 per cent are now operational in the city limits according to the leaders of various drivers’ unions. They point out that those who do not have Calicut City permits are also struggling to cope with the situation and trying to find other jobs to beat the crisis.

“I even have friends who go for fishing now to pay the monthly instalments. There are many others who have taken up construction work and the sale of vegetables for survival. Those who used to lease out their vehicles for rental income are also in crisis now with the poor response of drivers,” says A.K. Sajeev Kumar, leader of an auto-rickshaw drivers’ union in the city. He feels that the majority manage to survive the situation as banks do not attempt to seize the vehicles in the name of interrupted payments.

For many, the night services are least profitable now as passengers are minimal with the continuing containment zone regulations and the prohibitory orders in place. Only people who own a vehicle are mostly spotted on the streets in late night hours. Those who secure night service permits from the police are also on the decline.

“The main dilemma is that we cannot go for all types of jobs now with the continuing COVID-19 threat. There are openings for bystanders in various hospitals for caring for patients, but it is difficult to opt for such jobs now as many of us have elderly people at home,” says C. Ajilesh, an auto-rickshaw driver near Puthiyangadi. He feels that there should be some relief package by the government to support the ailing taxi drivers in the sector.

Though the State government had sanctioned a temporary aid through its welfare boards for drivers, the leaders of various drivers’ unions claimed it was hardly sufficient to meet the crisis. “Many of us have been managing the situation by borrowing money from close friends and relatives. At least, the penalising actions by the Motor Vehicles Department and police should be stopped to temporarily support us,” they demanded.