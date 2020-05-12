Kozhikode

Auto drivers seek ₹5,000 as ex gratia from govt

The Kozhikode city unit of the Kerala State Motor and Engineering Centre has requested the Chief Minister and the Transport Minister to sanction ex gratia payment of ₹5,000 to autorickshaw drivers who have been deprived of their livelihood due to the lockdown.

The organisation, in a press release, said that less than 15% of the autorickshaw drivers were members of the welfare board, hence, distribution of funds through the board did not benefit the majority of them. The organisation also requested relaxation for autorickshaws so they could be operated by following the COVID-19 protocol.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 11:15:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/auto-drivers-seek-5000-as-ex-gratia-from-govt/article31568971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY