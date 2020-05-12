Auto drivers seek ₹5,000 as ex gratia from govt

The Kozhikode city unit of the Kerala State Motor and Engineering Centre has requested the Chief Minister and the Transport Minister to sanction ex gratia payment of ₹5,000 to autorickshaw drivers who have been deprived of their livelihood due to the lockdown.

The organisation, in a press release, said that less than 15% of the autorickshaw drivers were members of the welfare board, hence, distribution of funds through the board did not benefit the majority of them. The organisation also requested relaxation for autorickshaws so they could be operated by following the COVID-19 protocol.