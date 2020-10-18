Auto drivers launch vehicle disinfection service

Plan to sanitise houses of patients

A section of autorickshaw drivers in the city has launched a free vehicle disinfection service as part of their efforts to support health workers control the spread of COVID-19. About 300 vehicles, including autorickshaws and taxi cars, have been disinfected by the team that launched the service on Friday.

“We are mainly offering our free service to autorickshaw drivers as they will not be able to set apart a huge sum from their humble revenue for the sanitising job. However, it is not just limited to them,” says A.K. Sajeev Kumar, secretary of a drivers’ union at Nadakkavu.

A trained health worker part of the city’s rapid response team will oversee the disinfection work. Personal protective equipment has been given to the team members. The team is now using a sanitiser sprayer given by a citizens’ group.

The team members say they have plans to offer regular service for vehicles that are used for pick-and-drop of patients. Considering the latest situation, more time will be spent near hospitals to cover such vehicles, they add.

M. Madhunan, a team member, says they are also ready to disinfect the houses of COVID-19 patients in the absence of other service providers. “We offer the service free of cost. We use a quality disinfecting solution recommended by the Health Department,” he adds.