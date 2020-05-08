Auto drivers in Kozhikode in dire need of help

Curbs on taxi service following the lockdown have pushed over 5,000 autorickshaw drivers within the Kozhikode city limits into a serious financial crisis. Though the State government had declared a small financial aid through the Motor Workers’ Welfare Fund Board, it is yet to be distributed in the State citing technical issues.

The majority of the drivers in the city have EMIs to pay for loans taken for purchasing vehicles and construction of houses. Their small investment schemes based on the daily collection for supporting family needs and children’s education too have come to a standstill with the unexpected crisis. Though the moratorium on bank loans has been a provisional relief, many are yet to avail of it fearing more financial burden in the future.

“People like us are heavily dependent on our daily earnings to meet family expenses. Since the declaration of the lockdown, many are going through a terrible situation which society is hardly aware of. Most of them are even reluctant to share their needs with others,” says K. Shelly, an autorickshaw driver from Mokavoor. He says the government should supply them at least some kits of essential items.

After a video message by one of the drivers in the city featuring his co-workers’ struggle for existence went viral, some officials under the Motor vehicles Department had come forward to prepare special kits for the needy. However, it was hardly sufficient to meet the needs of even five per cent of the drivers.

Though many of the drivers had expected the support of their trade unions for the distribution of family kits and other essential items, there were no such moves. Auto drivers themselves had flayed union leaders for their inaction during a crisis period.

“The State government can at least direct cooperative banks to sanction personal loans for us by following an easy documentation procedure. We will be able to pay it back after the relaxation of lockdown regulations,” says R. Aji, another autorickshaw driver from Kozhikode’s Pavangad who had recently purchased an electric autorickshaw to eke out a living.